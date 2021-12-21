NH to prepare DPR for flyover at Kallar at ₹1 crore

Coimbatore

21 December 2021 00:14 IST

It will facilitate free movement of wild elephants

The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) at a cost of ₹1 crore for the proposed 2.4 km flyover for vehicular movement at Kallar near Mettupalayam to facilitate free movement of wild elephants.

Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu and Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran inspected the 2.4 km stretch of the Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam road, a part of the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore highway or NH 67, on Monday and discussed about the project with the Highways officials.

Senior officials from the Highways explained the Ministers about the proposed plan for the flyover for which a DPR will be prepared soon.

Mr. Velu told reporters that a part of the highway at Kallar was ecologically important as the road passes through an elephant corridor. He said that the stretch between the second hairpin bend of the ghat section and Kallar village is used by elephants for movement between Coimbatore Forest Division and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. The corridor connects the Brahmagiri-Nilgiri-Eastern ghats elephant population with the Coimbatore-Nilambur elephant population, he said.

According to him, around 10,000 vehicles were passing through the ghat section which was affecting free movement of elephants. The disturbances posed to the elephants could be avoided by constructing a flyover for 2.4 km for vehicular movement. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allotted ₹1 core for the DPR. After the completion of the DPR for the flyover, the State government will press the Union government for the construction of the same, he said.

The Highways officials said that based on the traffic movement and location, the design of the flyover will be finalised. The plan is to prepare the DPR in four to six months. And if constructed, this will be first such project in the State.

Vehicle warning system launched

Mr. Velu, along with Mr. Ramachandran, inaugurated a vehicle warning system on the ghat section of Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam road which will give warning to motorists about vehicle movement at hairpin bends where chances of accidents are high. The warning system, which according to the Ministers was first of its kind, will generate audio warning in Tamil and English.

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran, District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, and Highways Chief Engineer N. Balamurugan were present.