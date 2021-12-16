NH to conduct feasibility study for flyover across Kallar corridor

Forest Department, nature enthusiasts welcome the move

Forest Department and nature enthusiasts are elated as the National Highways (NH) wing of theState Highways Department is set to conduct a feasibility study for a flyover for vehicular movement at the Kallar elephant corridor near Mettupalayam town.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj told The Hindu on Thursday that the Highways Department was in the process of doing a feasibility study of the project “which will be the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu” if materialised.

“Several rounds of meetings were held [with the Highways Department] on the issue. The Forest Department is positively looking at development,” he said.

The Jaccanaire - Hulikal Durgam corridor, widely referred as the Kallar elephant corridor, is situated at the foothills of the Nilgiris near Mettupalayam. The ghat section of busy Mettupalayam - Udhagamandalam road via Coonoor criss-crosses the corridor, obstructing free passage of elephants and other animals.

“Every inch of Kallar corridor is critical as elephants are currently passing through a very narrow passage. A flyover for vehicular movement will ease the seasonal migration of elephants which need a larger landscape for movement,” said Mr. Niraj.

With free movement of elephants through the corridor enabled between Coimbatore Forest Division and larger elephant habitats like Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, the genetic diversity of the large mammal will also improve. It will also reduce human-elephant interactions in the locality, he said.

The Wildlife Trust of India in its second edition of Right of Passage: Elephant Corridors of India listed Kallar as one of the corridors with “high” ecological priority. Researchers from the WWF-India, who studied the corridor, had also pointed out its importance and suggested that a flyover for vehicles could facilitate free movement of elephants.

According to researchers and elephant experts, the corridor connects the Brahmagiri–Nilgiris–Eastern Ghats elephant population range with the Nilambur–Silent Valley–Coimbatore population range.

“Construction of a flyover for vehicles could be one of the solutions to protect the corridor as it is a crucial passage for elephants in the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve which has the single largest population of Asiatic elephants. The land of the horticulture farm at Kallar should be handed over to the Forest Department by shifting the facility to another place. Also, the government should identify critical areas of the corridor and purchase private lands,” said K. Kalidasan of Osai environmental organisation.

“Countries such as Indonesia and Thailand use such constructions for free passage of animals. Though animals may feel stressed during the period of construction, the flyover will facilitate their free movement in the long run,” said N. Sadiq Ali of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust.

The Forest Department in its proposal to the Highways Department had said that around 3,000 vehicles pass through the road to Ooty on normal days which increase up to 8,000 during weekends and tourism season.