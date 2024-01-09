NGT to take suo moto action against Coimbatore Corporation

January 09, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will soon take suo moto action against the Coimbatore Corporation in the case of a non-functional waste processing unit situated in Ukkadam, sources said.

The unit, being handled by a Coimbatore-based solid waste management company, which also operates four other micro composting centres (MCCs) in the city, has faced opposition from the public living close-by stating it has been acting as a dump yard where ‘waste is also being burnt at time.’

This is despite the Corporation’s 2022 order to the company, instructing it to “ensure segregation and recycling on all working days and provide account details of the collected dry waste sent for recycling”.

However, neither of these functions have been carried out since the centre was shut down citing machinery issues. Additionally, the Corporation, in the same order, mentioned that the contract was given to the company based on its “work for many years in areas like Tiruchengode, Bhavani, Namakkal, Edappadi and Attur”. But there is no account for these operations having existing.

In response to this, sources at the company maintain, “We have worked in 11 panchayats before, but this is our first Municipal Corporation. We are being targeted due to the area being overburdened by street dog menace, a sewage treatment plant (STP) and excess amounts of waste received by the unit.”

However, the civic body has made note of the NGT’s order, which is expected within the next few weeks. “Based on the suo moto cognisance being issued by NGT, we will inspect and provide a response addressing all the issues brought up in the order,” Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.