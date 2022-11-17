NGT orders Coimbatore Corporation to come up with action plan on legacy waste in Vellalore

November 17, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Coimbatore Corporation to come up with a detailed plan of action to handle the legacy waste accumulated at the Vellalore dump yard.

The interim order was based on a fresh petition filed by K.S. Mohan, secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore pollution prevention action committee, before the tribunal.

Justice P. Jyothimani, chairperson of the State Monitoring Committee of the NGT for Solid Waste Management in Tamil Nadu, conducted an inspection at the Vellalore dump yard last month and directed the Corporation to clear the legacy waste within 15 months.

In its interim order, the tribunal made the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply and District Collector, Coimbatore, as respondents to the case and directed them to file a detailed report on the plan of action with a time frame for clearing the legacy waste dumped on 240 acres at Vellalore.

The tribunal also asked why no progress was made in the last four years after the 2018 NGT order on clearing the waste and why the State Pollution Control Board had not taken any action against the Corporation for its non-compliance.

It also directed the civic body to explore whether the dumping of waste has to be continued on the same site or it can be shifted to any other place.