Justice Dr. P. Jyothimani, Chairperson of State Monitoring Committee of National Green Tribunal for Solid Waste Management in Tamil Nadu, will hold a sitting in Coimbatore on October 6 and 7 and inspect the Vellalore dump yard.

The sitting and inspection are on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (South Zone) on a petition filed by V. Easwaran of Makkal Marumalarchi Iyakkam and K.S. Mohan of Kurichi Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee.