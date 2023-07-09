NGT directs Coimbatore Corporation to submit report on waste processing at Vellalore dump yard

July 09, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to file a report regarding expediting the bio-mining process of legacy waste, segregation of waste and additional machinery acquired for the same at Vellalore dump yard.

To an affidavit filed by the secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee K.S. Mohan before the NGT, the CCMC had reportedly filed that the balance of nine lakh tonnes of waste is expected to be cleared in 15 months and it wants to increase the number of machinery to expedite the segregation process and, thus, reclaim the land.

The applicant, according to the affidavit, contested that the entire garbage generated in the city is brought to this site at Vellalore that hinders the segregation process.

The coram consisting of judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati said in the hearing dated July 4, “While processing the legacy waste, the current waste also should be addressed and sent to the various bio-mining units after segregation which would bring down the burden of the Corporation in managing the solid waste.”

The coram continued to state, “...we direct the Commissioner to file yet another report as to how the legacy wastes will be segregated within a shorter period and whether arrangements are in place for despatching recyclables to the recycling facilities and the timeline for the same. Let the report also indicate details of hiring of additional machines to be deployed for the process of segregation... Post the matter on August 17, 2023”

The CCMC can approach the industries and take maximum benefit under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the multi-layer plastic issue can also be addressed under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), the coram added.

