NGT directs Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner to file report on disposal of legacy and current waste

December 08, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The National Green Tribunal, South Zone, Chennai has directed the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner to consult the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and file a detailed report to address the issue of disposal of legacy waste, and for dealing with the current waste.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by K.S. Mohan. The bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satygoal Korlapati passed the order.

The bench observed that three things that arise for consideration are legacy waste, reclamation of land and treatment of the current waste disposal. It said 9,40,000 metric tonnes of waste were processed and more than 7,00,000 metric tonnes are yet to be processed and it might take 15 months for the Corporation to complete the process. However, the current waste disposal is not addressed.

Counsel appearing for the petitioner stated, (also endorsed by counsel appearing for the TNPCB) that 1,200 metric tonnes of waste are generated per day in Coimbatore, and that 900 metric tonnes are processed. This would leave over 300 metric tonnes. The bench observed that this has to be addressed immediately, otherwise it would be a perennial problem.

The usage of organic waste converters in residential areas was also deliberated. As organic waste converters are being made mandatory in apartment complexes and gated communities, the bench exhorted the Corporation to consider having these in each area.

The bench also noted that yet another problem that crops up is transporting all the waste to the centre in Vellalore. Unless it is distributed to micro compost processing units, completion of the task and reclamation of the land would be delayed.

The court also directed the Corporation Commissioner, in consultation with the government to get the appropriate nod to install an organic waste converter in residential areas and educate people regarding the usage of the same, to minimise the burden of treating legacy and current waste.

The court directed the Commissioner to file a detailed report and posted the matter for January 22, 2024.