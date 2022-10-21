NGT directs Coimbatore Corporation, Collector to file status report on Vellalore dump yard

Garbage piled at the Vellalore dump yard, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

The National Green Tribunal Bench has directed the Coimbatore Collector and Commissioner Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, to file a status report on the factual status of legacy waste, as well as on remedial action that has been taken by way of waste processing plants at the Vellalore dump yard.

The order was passed while hearing an execution petition filed by two social activists, V. Easwaran of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam and K.S. Mohan. The order was passed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Justice Sudhir Agarwal, A Senthil Vel and Dr. Afroz Ahmed -- Expert Members.

The petitioners said the Corporation and Collector had failed to implement the order of the Tribuanal dated October 3, 2018, which had directed time-bound action for remediation of solid waste.

The petitioners, in the execution petition, contended that the Vellalore dumpsite has still not been remediated and fresh waste is being dumped there. On account of the unscientific management of the dump site, a woman died while collecting plastic waste there on April 8.

The tribunal bench directed both the opposite parties to file a report by e-mail and posted the hearing to January 23, 2023.