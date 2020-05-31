Coimbatore

NGOs welcome Noyyal rejuvenation project

Non-Governmental Organisations in Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur have welcomed the State government’s ₹ 230-crore project to rejuvenate the Noyyal river. The project will help restore the Noyyal river, they said.

Expressing their willingness to work with the government, the NGOs sought sewage treatment to be an integral part of the project in order to ensure flow of clean water in the River all through the year.

The Kongu Global Forum, representing seven western districts of Tamil Nadu, Siruthuli in Coimbatore, Olirum Erodu in Erode, Jeevanadhi Noyyal and Vanathukkul Tirupur in Tiruppur have been making several representations to the State government to initiate a project that will rejuvenate the Noyyal river system and avert a water crisis in the region. Several other NGOs in all these districts have been working for the revival of the river for the last 20 years. “The announcement is a long-awaited one and has brought hope to the people of this region,” the organisations said in a press release.

With a lot more to be done, these organisations are now hoping that the announcement of the project will significantly improve the water situation of the Kongu region by enabling storage of rain water and ensuring perennial flow of the Noyyal.

Siruthuli has rejuvenated 12 of the 24 Noyyal river system tanks located in Coimbatore district, besides creating new ponds and check dams. This has helped enhance the storage capacity by more than seven million cubic meters, thereby increasing the ground water levels significantly, the press release said.

Representatives of the organisations met Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani here on Saturday and thanked him for the project.

