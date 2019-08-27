NGOs to open three schools in interior tribal areas

The Director of Tribal Welfare has accorded permission to extend financial support to Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) for opening schools in interior tribal areas in the blocks of Sathyamangalam, Talavadi and Anthiyur here.

Since the literacy among tribal people is lower (54.34%) when compared to the State’s average of 80.09%, the Governor in his address at the Legislative Assembly on January 1, 2019 announced that NGOs would be allowed to open schools in tribal areas. As many as 19 blocks were identified across the State, five blocks in Salem, three blocks each in The Nilgiris and Erode, two blocks in Tiruchi and one block each in Namakkal, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Vellore and in Coimbatore.

Under the scheme, financial support will be provided to the NGOs for opening schools or supporting the NGOs in tribal areas. The District Level Committee, that will be constituted with Collector as its Chairperson, Chief Educational Officer as its member and Project Officer of District Adi Dravida Welfare Officer as its Member Secretary will recommend the applications submitted by the NGOs for approval and sanction of aid. The committee will also review the performance of the NGO while frequent inspections will be conducted by the officials of the Tribal Welfare Department and School Education Department in the schools.

The scheme will cover primary to higher secondary education of tribal children and all the expenses teaching and non-teaching grant, boarding grant and other expenses of the children will be borne by the government. Minimum 80% of the students in these schools should belong to Scheduled Tribes and the school should be able to cater to the educational needs of all tribal habitations in the area.