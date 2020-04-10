NGOs serve food to 2,000 homeless every day

Seven Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) serve food to around 2,000 homeless and arm-seekers every day in the city since the lockdown was announced.

With all the hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries being closed and people staying homes, homeless people, arm-seekers, daily wagers and a few others wandering on roads could not get food or water.

The Corporation allowed NGOs to distribute food to them and many NGOs joined the service. Atachayam Trust and Jeevitham Foundation were allowed to shift the homeless people to the Corporation schools on Cauvery Road, at Railway Colony and Veerapampalayam where they were provided three meals a day, tea, fruits, biscuits and other essentials.

Currently, about 80 to 100 people are provided shelter at each of the three schools and members of the NGOs are taking care of them. Also, the teams distribute food packets to people living on the roads every day.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that close to 2,000 people were given food three times a day by the NGOs and appreciated their contribution.