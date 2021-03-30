NGOs seek accountability from contestants

The Joint Action Committee of Non-government Organisations of Coimbatore has sent a memorandum of 10 points to contestants of major political parties in the seven Assembly constituencies.

The Committee’s convener N.K. Velu said it had sent the memorandum to contestants from well-known alliances and political parties in Singanallur, Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore North, Thondamuthur and Coimbatore South constituencies with the aim of making them accountable, if elected MLAs.

The 10 points included elimination of corruption, diligent use of government money, making government employees accountable for their actions, prohibition, conservation of water bodies, use of MLA fund for constituency development, periodical meeting of voters in constituency and not misusing position for personal benefit or that of family.

Mr. Velu said after the Committee had sent the memorandum to candidates, MNM candidate in Singanallur Assembly constituency R. Mahendran had signed the same. It expected other contestants to follow suit.