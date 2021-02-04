NGOs raise concern over wildlife crimes in region

A recent meeting of various non-governmental organisations involved in nature conservation wanted the Forest Department to strengthen intelligence gathering and patrolling in forest fringes to prevent wildlife crimes in the region.
More than 30 representatives of NGOs from Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Pollachi, Gobichettipalayam and adjoining areas took part in the meeting convened by the Nature Conservation Society’s (NCS) office at Podanur.
They opined that the recent killing of an elephant at Masinagudi of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and electrocution of a tusker in Boluvampatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division showed bad examples of human animal coexistence.
Representatives of NCS, WWF-India, Zoo Outreach Organization, Osai, Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, Environment Conservation Group, Evergreen Trust, Ongil Nature Trust, Tamil Nadu Wildlife Organization, SOS, Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, Western Ghats Wildlife Conservation Trust and individuals who are passionate about elephants attended the meeting.
The group has decided to submit petitions to the District Collectors of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris and high-ranking officials of the Forest Department to take stringent action against offenders in wildlife crimes.
