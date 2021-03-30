NGOs present memorandum to Haasan

Non-government organisations working towards environment conservation and city development presented a set of demands to Makkal Needhi Maiam president and Coimbatore South constituency candidate Kamal Haasan when he met them at the Siruthuli office on Tuesday.

Demands

The list of demands included constitution of a separate division for River Noyyal rejuvenation, a separate department for solid and liquid waste management and water body protection, efforts to have Noyyal and its ecosystem included in the Ramsar Convention sites, early completion of Anamalaiaru-Nallaru and Pandiaru Punnampuzha scheme, declaring catchments as protected areas among others.

Infrastructure

On the infrastructure front, the NGOs’ demands included master plan for Coimbatore, establishment of a metropolitan development authority for the city as in Chennai, mofussil train services connecting Mettupalayam, Tiruppur, Palakkad and Pollachi, early completion of outer ringroad project, an open zoo and museum, an industrial hub for gold smithies among others.

A press release from Makkal Needhi Maiam said that after the NGOs presented the memorandum at the meeting held at Siruthuli Noyyal Life Centre, Mr. Haasan shared his experience in social service and promised to work with them.