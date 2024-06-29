NGOs, Police join hands to fight cruelty to animals in Coimbatore

Incidents of animal cruelty are gaining significant attention in Coimbatore, with active campaigning by non-governmental organisations (NGO) and legal action by the police.

A total of 16 cases of animal cruelty have been reported in Coimbatore since 2022 (one in 2022, six in 2023, and nine this year) and more awareness has been created in the police force in the city to deal with incidents of animal cruelty.

“We have appointed a police officer as ‘animal welfare officer’, who will handle petitions related to animal cruelty and aid petitioners in taking legal action against offenders. In the weekly crime review meetings, we are giving top priority to cases of animal cruelty,” says City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan.

In the meetings with representatives of animal welfare NGOs, the most pressing concerns about animal cruelty are discussed. The NGO representatives also report grievances related to inaction, if any, from the side of the police.

Five basic freedoms of animals

“The freedom to express normal behaviour; freedom from discomfort; freedom from fear and distress; freedom from pain, injury, and disease; and freedom from hunger are the five basic freedoms of animals. And India is a signatory to these basic welfares,” says Mini Vasudevan, founder and managing trustee of the Humane Animal Society.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, incorporates rules that reprimand anyone who abuses animals. But a meagre fine of ₹ 50 has little deterrence effect, animal rights activists feel.

“Fear of animals stems from ignorance about canine behaviour and rabies, while cruelty is driven by a desire for dominance and power. A person who has a history of abusing animals could also be more inclined to other socially vulnerable groups. Intentionally harming defenceless beings, who won’t retaliate, in order to get some kind of sadistic pleasure, is an indication of a psychological aberration”, says Ms. Vasudevan.

According to Mr. Balakrishnan, there have been complaints in the past regarding lukewarm responses from the police. But the institution has undergone changes, and we are able to provide good service to that extent, he says.

“There is a lack of communication and awareness among the people. The availability of food in the open is the primary driver of the increase in stray dog populations. However, the cases that we have received thus far have nothing to do with the problems pertaining to stray dogs. Individual acts of cruelty are motivated by their own innate views rather than concerns for public safety. We tend to view dogs as our adversaries unless they are our own pets. Thus, perhaps there should be greater emphasis on this at the school level,” adds Mr. Balakrishnan.

Upon finding abandoned dogs or stray dogs requiring medical attention, one should report to a registered NGO, with the location. “Until assistance arrives, one should make sure the dog is still there. If the dog has bone injuries, try to keep them in a compound or in a cage,” says Mary Chandy, operations head at The Pawsome People Project.

