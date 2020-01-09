NGOs involved in restorationof water bodies to be felicitated

As many as 20 voluntary and non-governmental organisations working for the restoration of water bodies in Coimbatore will organise a programme on January 11 here.

Called “Maamazhai Potruthum”, the event is a thanksgiving programme as Coimbatore received good south west and north east monsoons this year.

“We received more than 750 mm of rainfall against an average annual rainfall of 674 mm. This has brought in water to many water bodies across Coimbatore and also made River Noyyal flow for many months after a gap of many years,” said a press release from the organisations. The programme, to be held at Sarojini Natraj Auditorium, will have a street play by students of Kumaraguru institutions and an inter-faith prayer. Water from the water bodies will be brought for the prayer. Jayanthasri Balakrishnan will talk on “Maamazhai Potruthum”.

Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani will felicitate the organisations.

Coimbatore now has several organisations that work in water bodies in their areas. Volunteers and local people have cleared the wastes, desilted, and maintained the tanks and ponds. This has helped improve the ground water level. The aim of the meeting, to be held as part of Coimbatore Vizha, is to encourage involvement of more people in water conservation , and to bring a sense of ownership among the people so that the water bodies are maintained, the organisers told presspersons here on Wednesday.

As many as 31 tanks form part of the Noyyal river system and 24 of these are in Coimbatore district. Almost 30 % of the water bodies are taken up by the organisations for cleaning and desilting. The eight tanks in the city are covered under the Smart Cities project of the Government.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, said the sewage discharged into the water bodies need to be treated. The cost of installing and operating the sewage treatment plants is high. Hence, the organisations plan to appeal to the Government to set up sewage treatment plants, she said.