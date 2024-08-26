NGOs in Coimbatore urge Corporation to clean water bodies ahead of monsoon

With northeast monsoon a few months away, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Coimbatore have urged the Corporation to clean river channels, especially Raja Vaikkal, as the water flow is blocked by garbage. They call for targeted clean-up efforts and better waste management to prevent overflow and safeguard the city’s water infrastructure

Vanitha Mohan, co-founder of Siruthuli, said, “The city’s river channels, particularly Raja Vaikkal, are severely obstructed by garbage and solid waste. The waste is blocking stormwater and river runoff from entering the city’s lakes and tanks, causing overflow during rain.”

Ms. Vanitha added, “Despite the Corporation’s efforts to clean the channels, substantial work remains before the onset of northeast monsoon.” She also noted that encroachments in Raja Vaikkal were further impeding the water flow.

“Despite our best efforts, we couldn’t ensure a free flow due to several issues. Dense vegetation at the channel’s mouth, a leaking sand vent, inaccessible wild growth, solid waste clogging, and sewage have all hindered proper water flow. The channels that bring water to these bodies need to be kept clean,” she said.

P.K. Selvaraj, founding member of Kousika Neerkarangal, said, “The local body should assess the specific problems of each water body before the monsoon and allocate funds accordingly.”

“Open dumping is the main cause for the blocks in water channels,” said R. Manikandan of Kovai Kulangal Padhukaapu Amaippu. “Even with desilting efforts, solid waste remains a significant obstruction and needs to be addressed by the Corporation.

An engineering official from the Corporation said, “To prevent open dumping, we have removed large garbage bins in areas adjacent to Raja Vaikkal and regularised door-to-door waste collection in the wards through which the channel passes.”

