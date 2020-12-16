NGOs come up with immediate relief for livestock losses

Udhagamandalam

16 December 2020 23:29 IST

This is to avoid retaliatory poisoning by farmers who lost their livestock in the attacks by carnivores

The recent killings of a tigress and five dholes (Asiatic wild dogs) within the limits of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) were the latest instances of retaliatory poisoning by farmers who lost their livestock in the attacks by carnivores.

Since such killings and the delay in getting the compensation could trigger farmers to resort to retaliatory poisoning, Karnataka-based Mariamma Charitable Trust has now joined hands with the Nilgiris-based Arulagam, which is into vulture conservation, and the Forest Department to offer immediate compensation to farmers for the losses.

With the joint effort of the two NGOs, the Deputy Director of MTR (buffer zone) L.C.S. Srikanth recently handed over compensation of ₹ 5,000 each to five persons who had lost their cows in the attacks of carnivores recently.

“Mariamma Charitable Trust has been offering compensation to farmers for livestock losses in villages around the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Now the Trust has agreed to provide a similar compensation package in MTR in coordination with Arulagam,” said S. Manikandan, a biologist with Arulagam.

Vulture expert B. Ramakrishnan said that retaliatory poisoning can be fatal for carnivores like tiger, leopard, dholes and different species of vultures that scavenger carcasses.

“Out of nine vulture species in India, four namely White-backed vulture, Long-billed vulture, Egyptian vulture and Red-headed vulture are residents in places like the Moyar valley in the Nilgiris. Three species namely Eurasian griffon vulture, Himalayan griffon vulture and Cinereous vulture also visit the Nilgiris,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan.

According to him, the immediate financial relief of ₹ 5,000 will help win the confidence in the farmers though the amount is not sufficient for the loss.

Mr. Srikanth said that poisoning was the reason for the deaths of the five dholes and a tigress reported in MTR in September and November this year.

“Incidents of carnivores such as tigers and leopards killing cattle usually occur in forest boundaries or inside the forest where people animals for grazing,” he said. The maximum amount offered by the Forest Department for the loss of a cow is ₹ 30,000 for which the owner of the animal has to submit an application along with the post-mortem report and a letter from the forest range officer. The amount can be sanctioned in a week if enough money is available with the Department under the compensation package. Now we have around 20 applications pending,” said Mr. Srikanth.