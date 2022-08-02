NGO wants ban on Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols reinforced

Men involved in the production of Ganesha idols using Plaster of Paris near Sundakkamuthur tank in Coimbatore | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

August 02, 2022 19:12 IST

It wants the authorities to create awareness among the public to buy only clay idols

With barely a month left for Vinayaka Chaturthi, the production of Ganesha idols using Plaster of Paris is thriving in many parts of Coimbatore.

Ganesha idols of various sizes are displayed for sale on the roadsides in different parts of the city, including Tiruchi Road, Pollachi Road, Kovaipudur and near Sundakkamuthur tank.

Kovai Kulangal Paadhukaapu Amaippu (KKPA), a non-governmental organisation engaged in the conservation of waterbodies, has appealed to the authorities to reinforce the ban on Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris, imposed in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

R. Manikandan, coordinator of the NGO, has sent letters to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, the Registrar of Madras High Court and Coimbatore District Collector to enforce the ban. He wanted the authorities to seize the Plaster of Paris idols and formulate guidelines to prevent further sale of idols .

“Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols are still being manufactured across the State despite the ban imposed by the High Court. These idols, when immersed in water bodies, pollute the environment and harm the ecosystem,” he said.

According to him, the NGO had brought the issue to the attention of the authorities in the past few years. However, Plaster of Paris idols are being produced in various parts of Tamil Nadu this year, too.

The NGO wanted the Police Department to verify whether the festival organisers had permission from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, certifying that the idols are not made of Plaster of Paris and that they do not contain harmful paints or synthetic materials, before installating the idols in public places. In addition, authorities should create awareness among the public to buy idols made of clay, the letter said.