NGO urges Corpn. to clean Valankulam tank

Kovai Kulangal Pathugappu Amaipu, a water conservation NGO, has urged the Coimbatore Corporation, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and Fisheries Department to stop pollution and conserve biodiversity in Valankulam tank.

In its letter, the organisation’s Coordinator R. Manikandan said water in Valankulam tank had turned green with dead fish floating around. At the mouth of the pipeline where the Ukkadam water flowed into the tank, not only pond fish was floating but also sea fish, quite alien to the environment.

The authorities concerned should investigate those behind the dumping of sea fish in huge quantity into the tank and also examine the floating fish to say if they were fit or unfit for consumption.

Mr. Manikandan also drew the officials’ attention to sewage mixed with faeces flowing through a channel running along the lane off Lanka Corner. As the mouth of the channel was choked, the sewage remained stagnant releasing a foul odour.

Besides, sewage from eateries opposite the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital flowed directly into Valankulam and so were the waste from toilets constructed for workers who executed the Smart Cities Mission work.

Waste from the workers’ toilets was collected in an open septic tank and from that septic tank went a pipe discharging sewage into Valankulam, he said and urged the Coimbatore Corporation to initiate action the contractor concerned for polluting the water body.

The Corporation that had carried out beautification work in Valankulam under the Smart Cities Mission should not allow the water quality to deteriorate, he said and urged the civic body to make the water safe for humans, birds and aquatic organisms.