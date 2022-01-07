NGO to renovate, maintain crematorium in Kangeyam

Tiruppur

07 January 2022 19:49 IST

The facility was established eight years ago by Kangeyam Municipality

Kangeyam Municipal Commissioner S. Venkateswaran recently permitted a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to renovate and maintain a municipality crematorium on Chennimalai Road in Kangeyam at a cost of ₹ 2 crore.

Mr. Venkateswaran said on Friday that the order was issued on December 31, 2021 and the renovation works were expected to be completed in three months. The crematorium was established eight years ago at a cost of ₹ 60 lakh by the Kangeyam Municipality. However, complaints regarding poor sanitation and lack of maintenance at the crematorium had surfaced recently, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

To redress the issues, the Municipality decided to rope in the NGO, which had already applied for this initiative, he said. Mr. Venkateswaran issued an order to this effect on December 31, 2021, in which he laid down 21 conditions for the organisation regarding the maintenance of the crematorium, including adherence to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board regulations, allowing the usage of crematorium to all irrespective of caste or religion and charging only ₹ 2,000 per cremation.

As the crematorium will not be functioning during renovation, an ambulance to facilitate transport to another crematorium in the vicinity has been arranged in the meantime, Mr. Venkateswaran said.