NGO, students welcome cancellation

Erode

09 June 2020 22:12 IST

Instead of postponing the Class X board exams, the State government has taken the right decision to cancel it, said a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and students in tribal areas here on Tuesday.

Hailing the announcement, S.C. Natraj, Director, Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural (SUDAR), a Sathyamangalam-based NGO, said that students and parents heave a sigh of relief as exams were cancelled and they can focus on admitting to Plus One. “Tension would have prevailed if exams were postponed”, he said.

Many students in Kongadai, a tribal hamlet in Bargur hills, were working with their parents at sugarcane fields and had returned home this week for exam preparation. “We did not revise our subjects in the past three months and facing exams would be a tough one”, said a student, who added that he and his parents were much relieved now. While online classes were conducted for students of private schools, students in many villages and remote hamlets could not attend online classes as there is no mobile network in their area. “We were under stress as the exam dates were announced to commence from June 1 and later June 15. But now, we can focus on Plus One”, another boy in the hamlet said.

Advertising

Advertising