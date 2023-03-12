NGO rehabilitates 95 homeless people across Coimbatore district

March 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

N. Karthik, a 32-year-old Pudukottai native, was allegedly wandering the streets of Coimbatore without a home last year. Now, he is with his family in Pudukottai.

According to M. Ganesh, Founder Managing Trustee of ‘Helping Hearts’, a Coimbatore-based voluntary organisation, a team found Karthick on March 8 last year, when his mental health was deteriorating. “With the CSR funds of a private company, we admitted him to the organisation’s Emergency Care and Rescue Centre for recovery. A few months later, as he progressed, we discovered he was interested in and good at cooking. So, he was rehabilitated as a cook in our shelter homes. As days passed, Karthick could recollect his family’s whereabouts. We took him to Pudukkottai district on March 11 this year to reunite him with his mother and two sisters.”

Jeeva Nagarathnam, Karthik’s relative, said, “He (Karthik) was missing for over a year and a half. He has studied up to Class XII. Once he recovers fully, we will see what his interests are and will cooperate with all his future endeavours.”

Since last April, Helping Hearts has rehabilitated 95 people without homes in the district - 59 of them have rejoined with their loved ones - 41 within Coimbatore, 16 across the State and two in other States, according to the organisation.

Further, 32 of them were sheltered in old-age homes or centres for the differently-abled, under the organisation.

A coordinator of one of these shelters said, “Four of the rescued work at the centre as helpers. Mani, among them, has now improved and picks up instructions faster than before. During break, he plays carrom or cricket with the inmates. From needing help earlier from others, he now stands to be a support system for anyone in need here.”

Mr. Ganesh said the team from Helping Hearts continued to identify and rehabilitate those without homes.