NGO joins hands with Forest Department to celebrate Wildlife Week with tribal people in Mudumalai 

Tribal children participating in Wildlife Week celeberation at Masinagudi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Awareness campaigns were conducted for tribal children and forest-dwelling communities living in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) as part of Wildlife Week celebrations, between October 4 and 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release, Arulagam, a conservation NGO, said that an event was organised with the assistance of the Forest Department, Field Director of MTR D. Venkatesh and Deputy Director P. Arunkumar, for children in the villages of Bokkapuram, Mavanallah, Semmanatham and Ebbanad.

S. Bharathidasan, secretary of Arulagam, said the children were told stories about the forests and wildlife. He said that the villages were specifically chosen because they were very close to vulture habitats. “As far as the tribals are concerned, the forest and wild animals are related to their life and culture, so it would be appropriate to celebrate Wildlife Week with the tribal children and forest dwellers,” he said.

“Azhi Venkatesan from Thanjavur Tamil University helped children to create masks of elephants, bears, rhinos, parakeets, crows, owls and vultures using cardboard. Joan Lintan, a teacher-cum-artist from Thanjavur, taught the students to paint using natural dyes. The students also enjoyed colouring the masks they created,” a statement from Arulagam said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the creation of the masks of different kinds of animals, the children took part in a procession in the village wearing masks and raising slogans about the need for wildlife conservation.

A puppet show on the need for conservation was held for tourists visiting the elephant camp.