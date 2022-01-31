NGO installs biogas plants in Krishnagiri village

CHENNAI

31 January 2022 00:19 IST

Koodugal, a city-based voluntary organisation working towards sparrow conservation, is now engaged in developing energy self-sufficiency in rural areas.

The organisation recently started an initiative to install biogas plants to provide fuel in rural areas apart from creating awareness against plastic waste and benefits of solar as alternative energy source.

Trust founder D. Ganesan said, to start with, 10 biogas plants were being installed in Thaliyur village in Krishnagiri district along with Lennox International. “This will help the village residents cope up with the rising LPG price. We plan to extend it to Chennai households and also other rural areas to popularise renewable and sustainable energy from waste,” he said.

The organisation is also involved in energy audit to gather data on energy consumption in the village. There are plans to provide energy saving devices and install solar panels for energy efficiency. “We want to develop Thaliyur as a model village and replicate the initiatives in other places as well. We are also engaged in distributing nest boxes in places other than Chennai too. Government schools are also being targeted for the initiative,” he said.

Nearly 3,000 nest boxes for sparrow conservation have been distributed in places, including Tenkasi, Thanjavur and Krishnagiri with the support of a few faculty members of SRM Institute of Science and Technology.