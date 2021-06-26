NGO Vizhuthugal announced that its members had distributed 500 COVID-19 relief kits among the families of conservancy workers and manual scavengers across Tiruppur district. A release said that 200 beneficiaries in Tiruppur Corporation limits and 100 each in Avinashi, Palladam and Udumalpet Blocks received the kits, each of which comprised groceries, mask, hand sanitiser and soap. The NGO’s director M. Thangavel, and programme manager V. Govindaraj began the distribution of the kits from the third week of May, according to the release.
NGO distributes relief kits in Tiruppur
TIRUPPUR,
June 26, 2021 23:36 IST
