NGO distributes assistance to 700 students in Coimbatore

Native Medicare Charitable Trust (NMCT), a Coimbatore-based Non-Governmental Organisation, distributed education-related assistance to 700 underprivileged children studying in government schools here on Sunday.

N.Geetha, Chief Educational Officer, Coimbatore, was the Chief Guest for the event. The Trust provided school bags with stationery kits with the support of LRT Private Limited and financial support to three students.

The Trust also recognised the service of seven distinguished individuals, M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Range, A. Nirmala, Dean, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, B. Pandiarajan, environmentalist, Coimbatore, Kavidasan, Director, Roots Industries India Ltd, C.G.V. Ganesan, aecretary, Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangam, ‘Idly Paati’ Kamalathal, and also Ms. Geetha for her contribution to the education-field.

A.S. Sankaranarayanan, Managing Trustee of NMCT, and S. Seethalakshmi, Founder Trustee, NMCT, also spoke.