NGO and CSR support bring e-voting system to a government school in Coimbatore city

A panchayat union middle school at Keeranatham in Coimbatore city organised an election for its children’s parliament using an electronic voting machine (EVM) on Thursday.

The project, initiated by Bosch as a part of its CSR efforts and supported by the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC), mirrored a real election, with a polling booth, four polling officers, and a replica of an EVM, marking reportedly the first use of an EVM model for a school parliament election in the city.

R. Raveendran, Secretary of the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC), stressed the importance of the initiative, saying, “Voter turnout remains low partly due to lack of education on voting and unfamiliarity with e-voting machines. This effort will teach students, especially from urban poor areas, how to vote and use the machines, addressing these gaps.”

“By holding this election, the school (which has 241 students in classes I to VIII) provides students with valuable experience in democratic processes and e-voting. It serves as a model for other government schools, setting a standard for civic education and engagement,” said P.K. Govindan, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) for Coimbatore North.

“The enthusiastic campaigning and nominations highlight the event’s potential to enhance the school’s visibility and boost admissions,” said Jebalancy Demila, Head Mistress of the school.

“This year, the children’s Parliament will focus on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering global citizenship among students through various activities and projects. By aligning with the SDGs, the Parliament empowers students to address global challenges from an early age,” she added.

