NGO alleges lack of safety on SH-37

Tiruppur

02 August 2020 20:49 IST

Dalit Liberation Movement, an NGO based in Alanganallur in Madurai district, alleged lack of safety on State Highways (SH) – 37 on the stretch between Oddanchatram in Dindigul district to Avinashipalayam in Tiruppur district.

In a letter to the Divisional Engineer of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project – II (TNRSP-II), Tiruppur district, the organisation’s district general secretary S. Karuppaiah alleged that the road was opened for the public while construction works are under way. Motorists travelling on SH-37 from nearby villages have met with accidents due to the alleged lack of safety, he claimed.

Mr. Karuppaiah alleged that no action was taken by the State Highways Department and the private construction company despite representations in the past. The private company involved in the ongoing construction works must pay adequate compensation to the victims, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

When contacted, Special Tahsildar (Land Acquisition) of TNRSP-II of Tiruppur district G. Boopathy said that the State Highways Department will place warning signs with speed limits on the stretch between Oddanchatram to Avinashipalayam on SH-37.