NGI Chairman appointed as Honorary Trade Commissioner of Mauritius to India

Published - July 25, 2024 05:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

P. Krishnadas, Chairman of the Nehru Group of Institutions, has been appointed Honorary Trade Commissioner of Mauritius to India (South India) by the Governments of Mauritius and India.

This honour was awarded on the recommendation of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), and the Indian African Trade Council (IATC). The appointment, which includes diplomatic immunity, is for five years.

The official appointment letter was presented by His Excellency Prof. Dr. Kheswar Jankee, the Mauritius Ambassador to Russia, in a distinguished ceremony attended by several eminent personalities. These included His Excellency Mr. Mookheswar Chonee Gosk, Ambassador and former minister, Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of IETO, Mr. Wall Kashvi, Vice President of IETO, and Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary of the Nehru Group of Institutions.

As the Honorary Trade Commissioner of Mauritius to India (South India), Adv. Dr. P. Krishnadas will work to strengthen trade, commerce, and cooperation between India and Mauritius. His responsibilities will include promoting economic ties, facilitating business exchanges, and supporting initiatives to enhance the bilateral trade framework. He will also explore new opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as education, technology, tourism, and investment.

