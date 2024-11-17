 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NFIW to stage protest in Coimbatore demanding inquiry on Isha Foundation

Published - November 17, 2024 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) will organise a protest in Coimbatore on November 23 demanding a detailed inquiry into the allegations against Isha Foundation, said R. Mutharasan, the State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Mr. Mutharasan, who was in Coimbatore on Sunday to participate in the party’s State conference of agricultural labourers, told the media there were several allegations against Isha and its founder Jaggi Vasudev. The Foundation is said to have taken lands forcibly from farmers and the government and it is alleged to have encroached on a water body, he claimed.

The State government and the police should conduct a detailed inquiry and take required action, he said. “We are not against Isha. But, we are against the irregularities said to be happening there. The party organised several protests in the past too demanding action on Isha,” he said.

When asked about the Tamil Nadu government handing over land acquired for expansion of Coimbatore airport to the Centre without any conditions, he said the State government should not give in to the pressures of the Central government on any issue and should stand firm on its stand.

Published - November 17, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.