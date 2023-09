September 08, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The police and prosecution in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case have filed a report before the district sessions judge in Udhagamandalam updating the court about the progress of the investigation. The case came up for hearing in Udhagamandalam on Friday. The prosecution filed a five-page report on the status of the investigation before the judge, who posted the next hearing for October 13.

