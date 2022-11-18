  1. EPaper
News18 Tamil Nadu business awards presented in Coimbatore

November 18, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji presenting Business Awards 2022 hosted by News18 Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore city.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji presenting Business Awards 2022 hosted by News18 Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

News18 Tamil Nadu recently hosted here Business Awards 2022 (Tholil Azhumai Viruthugal), an event to commend the catalysts of economic development in the State.

The event will be telecast on November 20 at 8 p.m. on News18 Tamil Nadu.

The debut awards by News18 Tamil Nadu were given away across 14 categories such as Emerging Business, Promising company, Textile, Jewellery, Education, FMCG, NBFC, Healthcare, Entertainment, and more.

The editorial team of News18 Tamil Nadu did a thorough research and constructive scrutiny of the jury panel helped shortlist extraordinary personalities who were felicitated at the ceremony. V. Senthil Balaji, Minister of Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise, was the chief guest.

The awardees were NMS Infra – Best Builders and Promoters, Lakshmi Ceramics - The Most Trusted Tile House in TN, Selva Maligai Jewellery - Best Overall Excellence in Jewellery, Urvashi Matching Center - Best Textile in Matching Centre, Calmscious Mind care Private Ltd - Best Service Provider in Mental Health Industry, Café Culture - Best in Emerging Business for Kongu Region, Paavai Group of Institutions, Namakkal - Best Engineering College, Beelittle - Successful Women Entrepreneurs, Dr. Gangaa Health Clinic - For the contribution towards Healthcare, and Keerai Kadai Ventures - For the Contribution towards Food innovation.

Tune in to News18 Tamil Nadu on November 20 at 8 pm to watch the confluence of personalities at the awards night.

