Newly-wed youth murdered by gang led by father-in-law in Krishnagiri

March 21, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Jagan with his wife Saranya | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A youth, who fell in love and married a girl belonging to his caste, was murdered by a three-member gang, led by his father-in-law, in daylight near the National Highway in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

According to the police, C. Jagan (26) of Kittampatti in Krishnagiri was a tile-fitting worker. He fell in love with his relative S. Saranya (21) of Avathanapatti. As her parents opposed their affair, relatives and village elders intervened, and they got married last month. Saranya’s father C. Sankar (45), however, did not accept their union.

On Tuesday, around 1.30 p.m., when Jagan was travelling on a two-wheeler near Dam Road close to the Bengaluru-Krishnagiri National Highway, three members, including Sankar, intercepted him and attacked him with a knife. Jagan died on the spot and the gang fled.

As the murder took place near the national highway, commuters and local people, who witnessed this attack, recorded it on their mobile phones and uploaded it on social media.

On information, the Kaveripattinam police came to the spot and sent the body to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Krishnagiri district Superintendent of Police, Saroj Kumar Thakur, inspected the spot.

In the evening, Sankar surrendered before the Krishnagiri district additional Mahila Court. Police sources said Sankar did not provide correct information about the remaining accused. Special teams were formed to nab the two accused, sources added.

