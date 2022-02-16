Newly-wed man, mother die in accident near Coimbatore

The mangled remains of the car that collided with a truck near Sidco on Coimbatore - Pollachi Road on Wednesday morning. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

A newly-wed man and his mother were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the flyover near SIDCO industrial estate on Coimbatore – Pollachi Road on Wednesday morning.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW West) of the police said that S. Shyamprasad (28) and his mother S. Manjula (50) from Sundarapuram in Coimbatore were killed in the accident.

Shyamprasad’s wife Swathy (24) of Bodinayakanur in Theni district and his father Savudayappan (60) were injured.

The police said that Shyamprasad and Swathy got married at Bodinayakanur on February 14. The couple stayed at Shyamprasad’s house in Sundarapuram on Tuesday. The accident took place around 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday when the family was heading to Bodinayakanur. A truck laden with blue metal that was heading to Coimbatore collided with the car after brushing against another car, the police said.

Shyamprasad died on the spot, while Manjula died en route to hospital.

TIW West inspector T. Saroja said that Swathy escaped with minor injuries, while Savudayappan suffered a few fractures. They were admitted to a private hospital.

The TIW West has registered a case against the truck driver for negligent driving.