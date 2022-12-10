Newly-married woman ends life in Namakkal

December 10, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A newly-married woman ended her life following alleged dowry harassment. Her relatives refused to receive the body on Saturday demanding the arrest of her husband and in-laws.

According to the police, A. Vasumathi (23) of Tiruchengode got married to Vinoth (31) of Nallipalayam on October 30.

On November 26, she called her parents and alleged that her husband was harassing her for dowry. Following this, her parents went to Nallipalayam and took her with them to Tiruchengode.

On November 30, she tried to end her life and was admitted to Tiruchengode Government Hospital and later referred to Salem Government Hospital where she died on Friday.

Urging the police to arrest her husband and family members, her parents and relatives refused to receive the body. The Tiruchengode police explained to tham that an RDO inquiry is taking place and based on that, action would be taken. But the relatives did not accept their explanation and continued their protest.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

