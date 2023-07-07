Newly-launched Animal Birth Control Centre at Ukkadam in Coimbatore to conduct 500 surgeries every month

July 07, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Against the backdrop of fast-rising population of street dogs in the city, the Corporation inaugurated an Animal Birth Control Centre at Ukkadam here on Friday through a tie-up with Animal Studies Rehabilitation and Action (ASRA), paving the way for conduct of 500 ABC surgeries every month.

As per the MOU, the central zone, where a survey revealed the presence of a little over 11,000 street dogs, will be covered by ASRA through Dogs of Coimbatore (DoC), the animal welfare initiative handled by city-based NGO Vajra Foundation. With the objectives of dog population management and spread of awareness to prevent spread of diseases and save lives, DoC has been conducting anti-rabies vaccination drives at multiple locations around Coimbatore city.

“DoC’s vision is to help foster a rabies-free community in Coimbatore,” Managing Trustee of Vajra Foundation Kesica Jayapalan said, adding: “We had conducted Dog Population Management Survey in all the five zones of Coimbatore last year. The total stray dog population in Coimbatore city was 1,11,000 in all the Zones and in the Central zone, where the Ukkadam ABC centre is situated, there are 11,017 street dogs, as per the data arrived at during October, 2022.” Expert teams of ASRA, which is involved in animal birth control, anti-rabies drives, rescue and rehabilitation operations in many cities across the country, will be providing the technical support.

Leema Rose Martin of Martin group inaugurated the centre in the presence of president of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) R.R. Balasundaram and Director of Corporation Zoo Saravanan.

‘We are delighted to work with the Coimbatore Corporation and seek people’s support to make this project a big success.’ said Shashikant Jadhav, coordinator of ASRA, the non-profit organisation based out of Kolar district of Karnataka.

“For more than a year, DoC has been trying to control the dog population in Coimbatore and provide a solution to the issue” Karlette from WVS said.

The Martin group, Anamalais group, RAAC, Lands & Lands and WVS had made substantial contributions for launch of the centre.

