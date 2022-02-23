Newly-elected members to take oath on March 2

The newly-elected members in the urban local bodies election will take oath on March 2 following which indirect election for top posts will be held on March 4 in the district.

Of the total 60 wards in corporation, direct election was held for 59 wards while the DMK candidate for ward 51 was elected unopposed. Likewise, elections were held for 102 wards in four municipalities of Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Punjai Puliyampatti and Bhavani. In the 42 town panchayats of the total 630 wards, election in two wards were postponed after the death of the candidates and election was held for 628 wards. All the 790 members will take oath in the respective council halls.

In corporation, councillors will elect both Mayor and Deputy Mayor, while in municipalities and town panchayats, members will elect chairman and vice chairman respectively.

In Salem, 60 corporation councillors, 165 ward councillors of municipalities and 474 ward members of town panchayats will take oath of office on March 2. Later they will elect office-bearers for the top post through indirect election to be held on March 4.

Council hall in all the urban local bodies are getting ready that were last used five years ago.