Newly elected members of local bodies sworn in

The newly elected representatives of rural local body elections were sworn-in at the respective local body offices on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at all the 14 panchayat unions in Erode district. Of the total 19 district panchayat wards, AIADMK bagged 14 while DMK bagged five wards. In elections to the 183 panchayat union ward members, AIADMK won 93 wards, while DMK won 67 wards and others won 23 wards.

On Monday, the ceremony was held in respective panchayat unions and panchayat offices during which the elected members took oath in the presence of Block Development Officers and officials. At panchayat offices, panchayat presidents and ward members took oath. Police personnel were posted for security in all offices to prevent untoward incidents.

Salem/Namakkal

In Salem, two village panchayat presidents and 13 village panchayat union ward members did not attend the swearing-in ceremony on Monday. According to election officials, 29 district panchayat ward members, 288 panchayat union ward members, 383 village panchayat presidents and 3,584 village panchayat ward members were sworn-in at the respective offices.

The 13 village panchayat ward members did not attend the ceremony due to personal reasons, the officials said.

The swearing-in was held in the presence of respective returning officers.

A minor scuffle occurred during the ceremony at Karukalvadi panchayat under Tharamangalam Union between Ganeshan from PMK, who won the elections to village panchayat president as an independent, and two other opponents and their supporters. The police dispersed them.

In Namakkal, 17 district panchayat ward members, 172 panchayat union ward members, 322 village panchayat presidents and 2,595 village panchayat ward members were elected.

In the swearing-in ceremony, one panchayat union president and 20 village panchayat ward members did not take part. Election officials said that the candidates must take oath within three months after elections.