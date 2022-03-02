Newly-elected councillors sworn in Coimbatore

Councillors-elect in Coimbatore awaiting their turn to be sworn in at the ceremony held at the Victoria Town Hall on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

March 02, 2022 18:30 IST

Winners in the urban local body election held to 100 wards in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation limits took oath as councillors at a function held at Victoria Town Hall on Wednesday.

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara administered the oath at the event that lasted nearly three hours.

Starting with the councillor-elect to Ward 1, winners turned up one after another as per the ward number.

But before taking oath, the councillors-elect said they were well aware that their taking oath was subject to the outcome of case 3937/2022 pending before the Madras High Court.

Thereafter they took oath saying they owe allegiance to the Constitution, will uphold integrity and sovereignty of the country and work with honesty.

While most councillors-elect went on to read the oath in full after the Commissioner’s start, a few councillors required word-by-word guidance.

Taking full liberty at the event and making use of the opportunity, many councillors invoked the names of their party leaders and district secretaries before taking oath.

Many DMK councillors to-be took oath in the names of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi members invoked the names of Dheeran Chinnamalai and Kalingarayan.

A Congress member took oath in Indira Gandhi’s name and others in Rahul Gandhi's. A Left party councillor took oath in people's name and a few even invoked God.

While reading about the court case, many councillors-elect had difficulty in saying the correct case number. A few mentioned Madras supreme court.

As many councillors invoked both God and conscience, a Corporation officer intervened requesting the councillors to-be to choose one.

While walking towards the podium to take oath, a few councillors fell at the feet of their party leaders seated in the front row.

Member of Parliament P.R. Natarajan, former DMK Minister Pongalur N Palanisamy, former MLA N. Karthik, former Mayor Venkatachalam and DMK and Congress leaders were present at the swearing in ceremony.

The Corporation has scheduled the Mayor election and Deputy Mayor election in the forenoon and afternoon respectively on March 4.

Similarly, councillors who won in the municipality and town panchayat elections also took oath as councillors at Pollachi, Valparai and Mettuppalayam municipalities.