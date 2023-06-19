Newly constructed two-tier bus stand in Salem becomes fully functional

June 19, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

The newly constructed two-tier bus stand in Salem became fully functional on Monday with the full-fledged operation of buses.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the old bus stand was demolished and a new one was constructed at ₹ 96.53 crore.

On June 11, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the bus stand and named it Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Nootrandu Managara Perunthu Nilaiyam. Mr. Stalin also flagged off town buses from the bus stand. However, the bus stand’s entrance was closed by the Salem Corporation to complete pending works. Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander held a meeting with the Police Department, Regional Transport Office, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), and Taluk Bus Owners’ Association last week regarding smooth operation of buses at the bus stand.

While buses to Gurusamipalayam, Vaikundam, Magudanchavadi, Rasipuram, Parapatti, Mallasamudram, Mallur, Attaiyampatti, Vazhapadi, Ayothiyapattinam, Akkaraipatti, Belur, Kannankurichi, and Yercaud Foothills would ply from the ground floor of the two-tier bus stand, buses to Elampillai, Perumagoundampatti, Jalakandapuram, Salem Junction, Tharamangalam, Nangavalli, Vanavasi, Vellalapatti, Omalur, Thinnapatti, Muthunaickenpatti, and Tholasampatti would ply from the first floor.

Mayor A. Ramachandran and Commissioner Balachander inspected the facilities such as potable water, toilets, lighting, lift, chairs for passengers, CCTV cameras, police room, timekeeper room, name boards displayed on the ground and first floors, speed breakers, and announcements made regarding the arrival of buses at the bus stand. Officials from the Ammapet zonal office and the Corporation were present.

