Newly built fish market at Ukkadam in Coimbatore facing delay in opening

January 28, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A dispute between traders renting the stalls and the sellers is causing the delay. Civic body hopes to resolve it and open the market by February

Avantika Krishna

Boat-shaped stalls with air conditioning units, toilets and other facilities are ready for operation at the Pullukadu fish market in Ukkadam in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The newly constructed fish market at Pullukadu in Ukkadam, which is waiting for inauguration since November 2023, is facing a delay in opening due to a dispute between traders renting the stalls built on the Corporation-owned land and sellers from the existing Lorrypettai market.

The Corporation invested ₹3.24 crore in building the 25 boat-shaped stalls that were initially set for inauguration in 2020, but faced a delay to the COVID pandemic.

High rent

While 40 of the 50 existing market sellers have applied for stalls at the new market, rent is determined by 15 traders rather than the Corporation. Originally charging ₹1.5 lakh for stall access, the traders increased the rate to ₹2 lakh, justifying the hike due to limited space and fluctuating fish sales. “We cannot charge high rents because monthly sale of fish is not steady,” said L. Muthu, one of the traders.

However, the Coimbatore Circle Fishermen Cooperative Society has disagreed, urging the Corporation to intervene by setting a reasonable cap on charges, and allowing instalment payments, emphasising the civic body’s ownership of the land. “There should be some intervention by the civic body so that sellers do not feel burdened by the costs. Instead, rents can be increased,” said M. Balamurugan, president of the Society.

Simultaneously, traders have allegedly increased monthly rent at the existing Ukkadam market from ₹7,000 to ₹10,000 since November, prompting long-term fish sellers to seek alternatives due to insufficient daily earnings.

“We earn between ₹500 and ₹1,500 a day, which is not enough to meet such hefty rent prices. If the rates are not decreased, we will have to move elsewhere,” said Sivam, a freshwater fish seller at Ukkadam.

A senior Corporation official said discussions were planned with traders and sellers to reach a consensus on rates, aiming to resolve the dispute and open the new market by February.

