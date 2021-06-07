Newly appointed police officials take charge in districts

07 June 2021 22:48 IST

G. Shashank Sai, a 2012-batch IPS officer, took charge as the new Superintendent of Police for Tiruppur district on Monday.

He previously served as the SP of Karur district and was posted to Tiruppur district as part of the shuffle of IPS officers made by the State government on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu after taking charge, Mr. Sai said the immediate focus of the Tiruppur District Police would be to control the spread of COVID-19 in the district and to ensure “people-friendly policing and community policing.”

In Erode district, V. Sasi Mohan assumed office as Superintendent of Police.

Addressing the media, he said the public could take up their complaints with him at the whatsapp number 94880-10684 and that action would be taken at the earliest.

In Salem, C. Mageshwari took charge as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Salem Range, on Monday. She formerly served as DIG, Headquarters, Chennai.

M. Sree Abhinav assumed office as the Superintendent of Police for Salem district. Mr. Abhinav formerly served as Superintendent of Police for Cuddalore district.

In Namakkal district, Saroj Kumar Thakur assumed office as Superintendent of Police. He earlier served as SP, Cyber Crime Division III, Chennai.

In Krishnagiri, E.Sai Charan Tejaswi took charge as the Superintendent of Police on Monday.

Mr.Tejaswi, a 2014-batch IPS officer, was earlier the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope, Greater Chennai.

C. Kalaiselvan took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Dharmapuri.

Mr. Kalaiselvan, belonging to the 2012 batch of IPS, had earlier held the post of Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Chennai and the Nilgiris.