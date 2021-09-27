Coimbatore

Newborns screened for hearing defects

International Week of the Deaf was observed at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.

Various awareness events were organised as part of the week. An otoacoustic emission screening programme was conducted for newborns. Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy, Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, Head of ENT Department M. Krishnasundari, Resident Medical Officer Rani, and other senior doctors took part in the events organised as part of the week. Various competitions were conducted for students of nursing school and medical college.


