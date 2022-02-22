Newborn rescued from drain in Erode

cleaning staff at the Erode railway station was in a shock when she found a new born female inside a stormwater drain on the premises of the railway station on Tuesday.

The baby was found in the drainage near the pay and use toilet at the rear side of the ATM at the main entrance. She alerted RPF personnel, who informed Government Railway Police and Childline. The infant was rescued and was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the District Headquarters Hospital. An Inquiry is on to ascertain who dropped the baby in the drainage.

The public or children in distress can call the helpline number Childline at 1098.