Newborn kidnapped from GH

DHARMAPURI

20 June 2021 22:40 IST

A newborn baby was allegedly kidnapped from the premises of Dharmapuri Government Hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, Malini from Nachanoor near Pennagaram was admitted to the Hospital for delivery on Friday and she delivered a boy on Saturday. On Sunday, when Malini went to the washroom and returned, she found her boy missing and alerted Hospital authorities and her husband Arulmani.

The couple immediately complained with the Dharmapuri town police. Superintendent of Police C. Kalaiselvan visited the hospital and conducted inquiries. The police collected CCTV footages from the Hospital premises and an unidentified woman was spotted carrying the child, police said. The police have formed three special teams to nab the accused.

Advertising

Advertising