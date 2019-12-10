Newborn goes missing from hospital

A newborn baby girl went missing from Krishangiri government headquarters hospital on Monday. The five-day-old baby reportedly went missing from the cradle when her mother had stepped out.

According to sources, the baby was born to Gayathri and Ravi of Nayakkanur village. The couple had three daughters and a son, and of them, a boy and a girl had died earlier.

According to the family, when Gayathri went to a shop and returned, she found the baby missing. As of Monday evening, the police are inquiring into the incident.