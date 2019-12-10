Newborn goes missing from hospital

A newborn baby girl went missing from Krishangiri government headquarters hospital on Monday. The five-day-old baby reportedly went missing from the cradle when her mother had stepped out.
According to sources, the baby was born to Gayathri and Ravi of Nayakkanur village. The couple had three daughters and a son, and of them, a boy and a girl had died earlier.
According to the family, when Gayathri went to a shop and returned, she found the baby missing. As of Monday evening, the police are inquiring into the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.