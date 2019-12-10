Coimbatore

Newborn goes missing from hospital

more-in

A newborn baby girl went missing from Krishangiri government headquarters hospital on Monday. The five-day-old baby reportedly went missing from the cradle when her mother had stepped out.

According to sources, the baby was born to Gayathri and Ravi of Nayakkanur village. The couple had three daughters and a son, and of them, a boy and a girl had died earlier.

According to the family, when Gayathri went to a shop and returned, she found the baby missing. As of Monday evening, the police are inquiring into the incident.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 12:14:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/newborn-goes-missing-from-hospital/article30260390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY