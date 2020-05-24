Coimbatore

Newborn girl found abandoned in Tiruppur, rescued

She was shifted to the neonatal ICU of Tiruppur GH

A newborn girl found abandoned in Tiruppur city on Saturday morning was rescued by officials from the Childline helpline 1098.

The baby was found in a bush at Periyar Colony in Anupparpalayam at 6 a.m. by C. Nandagopal, a member of the CPI(M) District Committee.

According to Mr. Nandagopal, the baby was wrapped in a white cloth and was found among bushes a few feet away from a dustbin. The umbilical cord was still attached to the baby when she was found. “The baby must have been abandoned only an hour before we found it,” he said.

Upon finding the baby, Mr. Nandagopal called 1098 Childline helpline and Tiruppur City Police. The police arrived at around 6.45 a.m. to the spot and the baby was taken to a private hospital nearby.

“The baby must have been born on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday,” said V. Chinnasamy, Childline team member. He was among the Childline officials who visited the private hospital to rescue the baby. Upon confirming that the baby did not have any injuries and cutting its umbilical cord, she was sent to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. “We have informed the District Child Protection Unit and they will decide on the adoption centre the baby will be sent to,” Mr. Chinnasamy said. A complaint was filed with Anupparpalayam police regarding this issue, he noted.

Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, said that the girl baby weighed 2.1 kg and was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. Although her condition was stable, she had mosquito bite marks and hence blood samples were taken for testing. The baby will be handed over to the District Child Protection Unit in one week if the blood test results are normal, Dr. Valli said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 3:31:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/newborn-girl-found-abandoned-in-tiruppur-rescued/article31661776.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY