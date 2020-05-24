Newborn girl found abandoned in Tiruppur, rescued

A newborn girl found abandoned in Tiruppur city on Saturday morning was rescued by officials from the Childline helpline 1098.

The baby was found in a bush at Periyar Colony in Anupparpalayam at 6 a.m. by C. Nandagopal, a member of the CPI(M) District Committee.

According to Mr. Nandagopal, the baby was wrapped in a white cloth and was found among bushes a few feet away from a dustbin. The umbilical cord was still attached to the baby when she was found. “The baby must have been abandoned only an hour before we found it,” he said.

Upon finding the baby, Mr. Nandagopal called 1098 Childline helpline and Tiruppur City Police. The police arrived at around 6.45 a.m. to the spot and the baby was taken to a private hospital nearby.

“The baby must have been born on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday,” said V. Chinnasamy, Childline team member. He was among the Childline officials who visited the private hospital to rescue the baby. Upon confirming that the baby did not have any injuries and cutting its umbilical cord, she was sent to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. “We have informed the District Child Protection Unit and they will decide on the adoption centre the baby will be sent to,” Mr. Chinnasamy said. A complaint was filed with Anupparpalayam police regarding this issue, he noted.

Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, said that the girl baby weighed 2.1 kg and was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. Although her condition was stable, she had mosquito bite marks and hence blood samples were taken for testing. The baby will be handed over to the District Child Protection Unit in one week if the blood test results are normal, Dr. Valli said.