January 05, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

A male baby was found abandoned in a ground at Veerapandi Pirivu here on Thursday. After being alerted by public, 108 ambulance staff shifted the newborn to the Government Hospital, Periyanaickenpalayam. Hospital sources said that the baby appeared to have been born on Thursday. The hospital has informed the Periyanaickenpalayam police about the incident.