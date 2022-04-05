Newborn found abandoned in Coimbatore
A boy baby was found abandoned on the premises of a temple near Goldwins in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
The police said that the newborn was found in a cloth bag in the compound of Sree Raja Ganapathy Thirukovil, Goldwins. People who saw the child alerted the Peelamedu police. The baby was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The police said that an investigation was under way to find out the person who abandoned the baby.
